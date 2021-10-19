Hike to End Hunger raises awareness for hunger relief, prevention programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every year, the Rio Grande Food Project and the community gather in the spirit of working to end hunger in Albuquerque. They do this through their event, Hike to End Hunger, which is making a return for its 6th annual hike.

Rio Grande Food Project Executive Director Ari Herring discusses the event and how it works. A pantry, urban garden, and community hub, the Rio Grande Food Project has been in operation for 27 years and holds weekly food distributions.

RGFP serves individuals and families throughout Albuquerque and primarily serves residents in the West Central, West Mesa, and South Valley neighborhoods. They offer food assistance via drive-thru and walk-in distributions to households that are experiencing financial challenges.

On Saturday, October 23, the community can participate in the organization’s 6th Annual Hike to End Hunger event at Boxing Bear Brewing Company. On-site registration starts at 8 a.m. with the hike beginning at 9 a.m.

The free event will include a 5.5 mile, or shorter, loop hike along the bosque walking trail. Afterward, participants are invited to enjoy Boxing Bear’s patio for food and drinks. To show support for the Rio Grande Food Project, you can also purchase a 2021 Hike t-shirt. For more information and to pre-register for the hike, visit rgfp.org.