Highlighting the science of sound, the Nuclear Museum hosts homeschool sessions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear History offers a variety of different camps and programs for both children and adults to come to learn the story of the Atomic Age from early research of nuclear development to today’s peaceful uses of nuclear technology. Museum Educator David Gibson discusses their upcoming camps and also provides a demonstration of what museum visitors can expect.

The museum offers an in-person program specifically for homeschooled students in grades Pre-k and ages 6-15. The sessions are designed for students to enjoy science while introducing principles and concepts to more advanced learners. For additional information, join the museum’s Homeschool Group on Facebook and register online at nuclearmuseum.org.

The Nuclear Museum also hosts its Science is Everywhere Camps during APS break schedules. All camps are for grades kindergarten through 7th grade. Upcoming dates include Presidents’ Day, spring parent-teacher conference days, and spring break camps.