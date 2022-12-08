ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are still looking for the perfect gift this holiday season, Highland Titles can help.

Highland Titles is one of the world’s leading innovators in land preservation, offering the purchase of souvenir plots of land on its estate in Glencoe Wood, Scotland. This enables the new owner to use the Scottish descriptive title of laird, lord, or lady. The project has gathered momentum so much over the years that Highland Titles created a nature reserve on a small Scottish estate a few miles from the famous Glencoe.

How can you buy this gift? You purchase one square foot plot of land for $75, and it all comes in a lovely gift set. For the holidays, they offer 15% off; just add ‘Happy Holidays’ in the coupon box and save. The gift set might take a couple of weeks since it’s coming from Scotland. For more information, visit highlandtitles.com.