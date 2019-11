ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Students at Highland High School have been dismissed after a shelter in place was issued Tuesday afternoon.

Albuquerque Public Schools issued the shelter in place around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday due to nearby police activity.

At this time, police have not said what type of police activity caused the shelter in place. There is also no word if someone was arrested.

Students have been dismissed. — APS (@ABQschools) November 26, 2019

There is police activity in the area of Central and Washington S.E. Highland High School is currently on lockdown, as a result. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) November 26, 2019