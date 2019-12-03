Highland High School Gym renovations officially complete

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 got a look at the new upgrades to the Highland High School Gym on Monday. Crews recently completed work on the gym, nearly three years after the Albuquerque Public School district first broke ground.

Improvements include renovations of the main gym, auxiliary gym, locker rooms, and offices. They’ve also added a PE classroom, along with rooms for weight lifting, a wrestling room, and dance and cheer.

District officials are excited they now have top-notch facilities for students there.

“We have some outstanding kids, and I’m just really glad now that they have some facilities to be proud of,” APS Athletic Director John Barnhill said.

The project cost $12 million. The gym officially reopens Monday night at 6 p.m., when the Highland Boys’ Basketball Team plays Cibola.