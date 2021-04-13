Highland High boys basketball team honors slain Boulder police officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at the Alma Mater of Fallen Boulder Officer Eric Talley, are keeping his legacy alive. Officer Talley was killed last month when he was the first to respond to the mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store. Before moving to Boulder, Talley grew up in Albuquerque and went to Highland High School.

Story continues below

Now, the boy’s basketball team is wearing pins on their warm-up shirts, in his honor. “Coach says, for our practice that we got to be bigger people on and off the court, so we just wanted to dedicated his pin on our shirt before the game,” said basketball player Darius Richardson.

“Highland’s a very close-knit community, we have a lot of proud alumni, and once you to graduate from Highland, you’re always a member of the family,” said head basketball coach Justin Woody.

The 51-year-old Talley graduated from Highland in 1988.