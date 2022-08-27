ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Stacker) – Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

#30. Flying Star Cafe – Juan Tabo

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (181 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4501 Juan Tabo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111-2624

#29. El Patron

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (319 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10551 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111-3846

#28. Tia Betty Blue’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

– Price: $

– Address: 1248 San Mateo Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-4609

#27. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (309 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5200 San Antonio Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-4134

#26. Village Inn

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (223 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 2340 Yale Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106

#25. Jimmy’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7007 Jefferson St NE Ste F, Albuquerque, NM 87109-4450

#24. Weck’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 7301 Paseo Del Norte NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113-2545

#23. Owl Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (636 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

– Price: $

– Address: 800 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87123-1200

#22. The St. James Tearoom

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: $$ – $$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 320 Osuna Rd NE Ste D, Albuquerque, NM 87107-5953

#21. Flying Star Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (244 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3416 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106-1432

#20. Sadie’s of New Mexico

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,973 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107-5703

#19. Garcia’s Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (296 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $

– Address: 1736 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1159

#18. El Pinto

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,569 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10500 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114-2220

#17. Indian Pueblo Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (617 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Southwestern, Native American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2401 12th St NW inside the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, Albuquerque, NM 87104-2302

#16. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5011 Pan American West Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-2239

#15. Vinaigrette

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (650 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Soups

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1828 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1160

#14. 66 Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (780 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1405 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106-4801

#13. Monroe’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (912 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1025 4th NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

#12. Flying Star Cafe – Rio Grande

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (272 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4026 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107-3146

#11. Cocina Azul

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (590 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1134 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102-1866

#10. Cafe Lush

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 700 Tijeras Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3034

#9. Weck’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3913 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110-1444

#8. Garduno’s of Mexico Restaurant & Cantina at Old Town

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (679 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 800 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-2007

#7. Frontier Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,960 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

– Price: $

– Address: 2400 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106-3507

#6. Church Street Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,791 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2111 Church St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1408

#5. Range Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,168 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Mexican

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4401 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111-3138

#4. Vic’s Daily Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3600 Osuna Rd NE Ste 105, Albuquerque, NM 87109-4429

#3. Golden Crown Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (903 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1103 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102-1865

#2. Central Grill and Coffee House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (304 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 2056 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1404

#1. The Grove Cafe & Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (785 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 600 Central Ave SE Suite A, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3656

