Sacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in the Albuquerque, N.M. metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Albuquerque Police investigate string of homicides on same day
- Sports: Super Bowl rushing record held by New Mexico native for 35 years
- Trending: Forensic geologist, researcher come to New Mexico to investigate mystery stones
- Albuquerque: Walmart to close Albuquerque store in March
#22. Forest and conservation technicians
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $41,890
– #112 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $43,420
– Employment: 30,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($68,370)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($66,570)
— Corvallis, OR ($62,260)
#21. Biological technicians
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $43,070
– #143 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,770
– Employment: 76,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($69,050)
— Boulder, CO ($68,640)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($65,940)
#20. Microbiologists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $48,810
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,820
– Employment: 19,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Knoxville, TN ($125,380)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($121,530)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($115,340)
#19. Forensic science technicians
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $50,260
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,850
– Employment: 17,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,600)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($96,980)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,410)
#18. Chemical technicians
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $50,410
– #143 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,040
– Employment: 57,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Billings, MT ($86,340)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($77,020)
#17. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $56,260
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,550
– Employment: 34,110
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)
— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)
#16. Anthropologists and archeologists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $56,510
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,800
– Employment: 6,650
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($85,120)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($84,300)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,990)
#15. Urban and regional planners
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $61,960
– #193 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,310
– Employment: 38,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($119,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,740)
#14. School psychologists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $71,730
– #158 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,770
– Employment: 57,110
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($116,280)
— El Centro, CA ($116,010)
— Fresno, CA ($115,360)
#13. Zoologists and wildlife biologists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $73,800
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,300
– Employment: 15,930
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($109,570)
— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($106,800)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,350)
#12. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $76,340
– #118 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,050
– Employment: 108,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($176,770)
— Columbia, SC ($155,570)
— Danbury, CT ($151,970)
#11. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $77,120
– #106 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,240
– Employment: 76,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)
#10. Epidemiologists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $78,570
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,740
– Employment: 8,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($145,410)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($139,240)
— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($124,460)
#9. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $79,800
– #78 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,550
– Employment: 23,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)
— Midland, TX ($156,270)
#8. Hydrologists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $82,230
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,780
– Employment: 6,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)
#7. Conservation scientists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $82,700
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,230
– Employment: 22,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, MA-CT ($108,670)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($106,200)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($101,900)
#6. Economists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $84,520
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,830
– Employment: 15,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($162,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,320)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($156,360)
#5. Occupational health and safety specialists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $84,580
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,740
– Employment: 106,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)
#4. Chemists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $85,940
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,130
– Employment: 80,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)
#3. Atmospheric and space scientists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $91,780
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,880
– Employment: 8,520
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,860)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,420)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($114,860)
#2. Clinical and counseling psychologists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $107,120
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,640
– Employment: 58,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)
#1. Physicists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $151,630
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $151,580
– Employment: 20,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)