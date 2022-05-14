(STACKER) – Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.

Students have a plethora of specialties to choose from when obtaining a 2-year degree, from industry-specific roles in health care or IT or a more generalized education path. Salaries differ between areas of study, job type, experience, and, of course, location. A Georgetown University study that looked at job growth and education requirements through 2020 stated that 30% of job openings required “at least some college or an associate’s degree.” Students can choose to head right into the workforce after earning an associate’s, or continue their education toward earning a bachelor’s degree.

The unemployment rate for associate’s degree holders is only 2%, according to research from the Education Data Initiative. Having an associate’s degree under your belt is proven to increase one’s chance of holding a professional or management position in any number of industries, among them education and health, wholesale retail and trade, and professional and business services.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Albuquerque, NM using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

#28. Preschool teachers, except special education

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $31,070

– #351 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,250

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,550

– Employment: 370,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

#27. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $34,090

– #283 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,860

– Employment: 109,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,220)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($51,340)

#26. Broadcast technicians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $39,700

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,250

– Employment: 25,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,430)

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($70,990)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,950)

#25. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $41,530

– #201 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,170

– Employment: 108,470

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)

— Napa, CA ($54,120)

#24. Forest and conservation technicians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $41,890

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $42,780

– Employment: 30,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($68,370)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($66,570)

— Corvallis, OR ($62,260)

#23. Medical equipment repairers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $43,680

– #173 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,090

– Employment: 48,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,030)

— Reno, NV ($83,450)

#22. Morticians, undertakers, and funeral arrangers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $45,500

– #158 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,000

– Employment: 24,560

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Southwest Minnesota nonmetropolitan area ($82,420)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($79,240)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($73,940)

#21. Paralegals and legal assistants

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $48,870

– #226 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,610

– Employment: 332,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($76,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,640)

#20. Chemical technicians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $50,410

– #143 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,700

– Employment: 63,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($86,340)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($79,390)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)

#19. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $52,030

– #202 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,590

– Employment: 67,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,190)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($83,250)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($81,340)

#18. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $53,680

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,940

– Employment: 55,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($99,130)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($94,400)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,140)

#17. Architectural and civil drafters

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $54,980

– #190 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,120

– Employment: 99,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($76,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,700)

— Anchorage, AK ($75,650)

#16. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $56,260

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,960

– Employment: 31,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)

— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)

#15. Aerospace engineering and operations technologists and technicians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $58,820

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,680

– Employment: 11,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,970)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($93,540)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($92,190)

#14. Physical therapist assistants

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $59,240

– #188 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,440

– Employment: 92,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($85,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($76,390)

#13. Respiratory therapists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $61,450

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,640

– Employment: 131,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,330)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,690)

#12. Computer network support specialists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $62,110

– #228 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,040

– Employment: 184,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

#11. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $62,670

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 670

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,840

– Employment: 206,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($127,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($118,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,100)

#10. Mechanical drafters

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $69,600

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,490

– Employment: 51,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,540)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($90,720)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($82,590)

#9. Occupational therapy assistants

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $75,180

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,420

– Employment: 42,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,570)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($77,720)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($77,650)

#8. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $75,320

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,960

– Employment: 39,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,930)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($120,550)

#7. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $76,380

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,790

– Employment: 73,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($137,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,080)

#6. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $76,600

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,310

– Employment: 115,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Northeast Virginia nonmetropolitan area ($99,890)

— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)

#5. Radio, cellular, and tower equipment installers and repairers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $77,310

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,790

– Employment: 13,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($95,360)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($82,470)

— Trenton, NJ ($80,110)

#4. Nuclear medicine technologists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $78,120

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,080

– Employment: 17,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($149,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,240)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($135,080)

#3. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $80,580

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,880

– Employment: 39,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($112,580)

— North Texas Region of Texas nonmetropolitan area ($91,580)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($91,550)

#2. Radiation therapists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $82,380

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,300

– Employment: 17,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($169,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($159,660)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($131,960)

#1. Dental hygienists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $86,910

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,050

– Employment: 194,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)