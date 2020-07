ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) โ€“ The Curse, New Mexico United's most dedicated fans, is cutting ties with the local brewery where they host team watch parties. It all started Monday on social media when the owner of Starr Brothers Brewery posted a message criticizing the governor over the public health order. When comments on the post started to get ugly, that's when The Curse severed ties with the brewery.

After Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she has stopped all dine-in services at restaurants and breweries because of a spike in COVID-19 cases, the owner of Starr Brothers Brewing Company in Albuquerque lashed out on his personal Facebook page.