ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High winds have prompted the city’s Air Quality Program to issue a shutdown and health alert for Wednesday, May 10. Businesses and contractors are required to comply with the state’s administrative code.

“From time to time, we may notify the public to take action based on the conditions we are monitoring,” the city’s Air Quality Program notes on its website. “First, as a precautionary step, we may issue a Shutdown Notice to Albuquerque-Bernalillo County contractors and businesses that might generate fugitive dust.”

The current shutdown notice is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Until then, all active operations like earth moving or demolition are to be put on pause.

For more info on the shutdown notice, businesses can call Jon Lutz at 505-768-1957 or Tony Romero at 505-228-6989. The public can also report businesses or contractors that are not complying and thereby creating clouds of fugitive dust.

