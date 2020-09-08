High Wind Warning in effect for several New Mexico counties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Union, Harding, Quay, and Curry Counties which will be in effect from midnight on Tuesday, September 8 through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9. The warning has also been issued for the Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood, the Middle Rio Grande Valley, and the Albuquerque and Santa Fe metro areas.

North winds are expected to be 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts of up to 50 to 60 miles per hour. The National Weather Service warns that high winds could move loose debris, damage property, and could also cause power outages.

The New Mexico Environment Department is urging restaurant owners that are utilizing outdoor seating to make sure their tents are rated for high winds and that they are properly secured. The New Mexico State Police are discouraging travel on U.S. Highway 285 in Chaves and Eddy County between Roswell and Artesia due to high winds and zero visibility.

The City of Albuquerque has issued a shutdown notification for area contractors and businesses that must comply with Albuquerque Bernalillo County’s fugitive dust regulation. This notification expires on Wednesday, September 9, at 6 a.m.

A health alert has also been issued for the City of Albuquerque for blowing dust. Those with respiratory conditions in the city and in Bernalillo County are urged to limit outdoor activity.

The Environmental Health Department recommends the following tips to those sensitive to blowing dust:

Keep windows and doors closed. If needed for comfort, use air conditioners or heating systems on recycle/recirculation mode.

Limit your time spent outdoors.

If symptoms of heart or lung disease occur, (including shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain, palpitations or unusual fatigue) contact your health care provider.

Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their health management plan from their health care provider.

Asthmatic individuals should follow a prescribed asthma management plan.

Avoid outdoor exercise.

Travel is discouraged on US HWY 285 in Chaves/Eddy County between Roswell and Artesia due to high winds and areas of zero visibility. Please use caution, decrease speed and avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/zAQfJWItL3 — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) September 8, 2020