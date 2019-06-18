High water levels along Rio Grande catch some New Mexicans off guard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All this rain has brought something many of us haven’t seen in many years — water, everywhere along the river. Right now, the biking and running trail under Central Avenue near the BioPark is virtually impassable, and it’s caught many people off guard.

“I’ve never seen it this high. Been riding here seven, eight years; noticed it’s deeper. But today by far, some paths not even passable,” bicyclist Jerry Spear said.

The latest measurements show the river there at 7 feet. That’s twice as high as it usually is. It also shows that the water is flowing twice as fast as it usually does.

Consequently, Albuquerque Fire Rescue has dealt with an increase in water rescues in recent weeks, and all the reservoirs are higher this year than they have been in decades. For example, there’s twice as much water in Elephant Butte this year than last.