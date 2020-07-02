High tech food processing company coming to Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A unique, cutting-edge business is moving into the metro. They use technology to keep food fresher, longer and healthier, all while boosting the local economy.

“New Mexico Fresh Foods is a social enterprise company,” said NM Fresh Foods spokesperson Jamey Shelton. “We’re committed to helping New Mexicans keep fresh food in New Mexico, being processed in New Mexico for New Mexicans, rather than having the food out of the state to be sent back as processed food.”

The Santa Fe company, New Mexico Fresh Foods, is moving to Bernalillo County. They said their company will revolutionize food sales for local businesses.

“The process of HPP is not in New Mexico yet,” said Shelton. “Being that it’s something new, that puts us different from anybody else in the state.”

HPP stands for high-pressure processing. It’s a high tech machine the company uses that’s supposed to help foods stay fresh for weeks, rather than days. It’s the first company in New Mexico and the entire southwest to use the technology.

“The sealed product is placed in a water bath of cold water and put into a machine that pressurizes it of about 87,000 pounds and pressurizes it for about two and a half to three minutes,” said Shelton. “And what that does is it kills harmful bacteria, viruses, and molds, and but not killing all the good bacteria that’s in there.” And better yet, without the use of preservatives.

On Tuesday, Bernalillo County Commissioners unanimously signed off on the company taking over an empty warehouse near Balloon Fiesta Park.

“This is a great opportunity for another local New Mexico business to actually open up in Bernalillo County with a product that I think has already garnering national attention through Whole Foods and a number of other sort of, those kind of, like Sprouts, and to be done right here so I like that,” said Commissioner Lonnie Talbert.

County Commissioners approved $9 million in revenue bonds for the business. NM Fresh Foods is expected to create 138 jobs.