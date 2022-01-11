High schoolers invited to collaborate on mural at Albuquerque skate park

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo men's basketball team scheduled home game against San Diego State set for Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Aztecs program. If the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest.

Meanwhile, the Lobos home game against Boise State Feb. 8 has been moved up to Saturday. The game will be broadcast on FS1. The Lobos are currently on the road for a game against UNLV. The Lobos are playing in the Tuesday night game with one starter lost to a season-ending injury and without head coach, Richard Pitino, who is recovering from COVID. "This team has dealt with, the last couple of weeks, more adversity than any team I've ever been around," said Pitino. "They just got to stay competent. They got to stay together. We'll give them a game plan and a road map to success but it's on them to find a way to get it done." The 7-8 Lobos are 0-2 in Mountain West play. UNLV is 8-6 overall and 0-1 in league play. The game starts at 9 p.m. MT.