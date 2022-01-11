High schoolers invited to collaborate on mural at Albuquerque skate park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The deadline is approaching for teens to help beautify a local park and get paid for their work. The city is inviting high schoolers to participate in the Landback Mural Project at Alamosa Skate Park near Coors and Bridge.

The group will design and paint murals along sections of the concrete walls under the leadership of Indigenous muralist Joeseph Arnoux. Participants will receive a stipend. Saturday is the last day to apply. To apply, visit coacommunityevents.wufoo.com/forms.

