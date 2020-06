ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes are hosting the first part of its “A Speech of Their Own” series on Wednesday. The initiative allows high school valedictorians to deliver their speeches on the Isotopes field.

Family members are able to come but they must wear a face covering and observe social distancing. The speeches will be recorded and air on the Isotopes Facebook page as part of their “Stadium Memories” series. Speeches begin at 11 a.m.

