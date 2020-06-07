High school grad gets backyard prom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local graduate on her way to the Navy is getting a big sendoff from friends and family.
After making a fashionable entrance in a limo, Ireland was treated to an authentic high school prom. The Volcano Vista graduate was treated to dinner, dancing, a photo booth, as well as a DJ, all in her backyard.
“It’s such a bummer what happened with the world, with all of this, and another senior year got cut short and she’s leaving us in a month for a really long time, so we thought we’d make something really special, we couldn’t have done it without my parents,” says Racheal Sweeney, Ireland’s mother. Ireland plans to be a Navy rescue swimmer and starts her training in July.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites