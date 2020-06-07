High school grad gets backyard prom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local graduate on her way to the Navy is getting a big sendoff from friends and family.

After making a fashionable entrance in a limo, Ireland was treated to an authentic high school prom. The Volcano Vista graduate was treated to dinner, dancing, a photo booth, as well as a DJ, all in her backyard.

“It’s such a bummer what happened with the world, with all of this, and another senior year got cut short and she’s leaving us in a month for a really long time, so we thought we’d make something really special, we couldn’t have done it without my parents,” says Racheal Sweeney, Ireland’s mother. Ireland plans to be a Navy rescue swimmer and starts her training in July.

