ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High Desert Screening (HDS) is hosting a film festival. HDS offers filmmakers the opportunity and a platform to showcase their skills.

HDS presents the latest movie trailers, music videos, and short films by New Mexico talent. Many artists and producers have submitted their projects which are being reviewed by event consultants. The top submissions will then be screened by qualified and experienced advisers. Awards will be presented to the best in six categories: Movie Trailer, Music Video, Short Film, Actor, and Director. People need to submit their movies by May 31.

They want to keep the talent here in New Mexico. Winning awards can ultimately give you access to attend other film festivals. HDS will be August 5-6. For more information visit filmfreeway.com.