ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Immerse yourself in New Mexico’s very own world of film and filmmaking this weekend. Wild Heart Cine brings you the 2023 High Desert Screening Film Festival on Saturday, August 12 at South Broadway Cultural Center with the doors opening at 11:30 a.m. with the event starting at 12 p.m.

The event includes the screening of movie trailers, music videos, short films, documentaries, and feature films, followed by an award ceremony, and live music. There will be an after-party with a dance floor and food. They are assembling a team of film professionals who talk about personal experience and expertise from 10 different and distinct areas of the film industry.