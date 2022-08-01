ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High Desert Screening, is proud to present the latest movie trailers, music videos, and short films by some of New Mexico’s newest and up-and-coming superstar writers, producers, and performers.

High Desert Screening is a live annual one-day event showcasing New Mexico’s artistic community. This is a chance to meet mentors of future collaborators and simply enjoy the fellowship of like-minded creatives and see what is possible when you are committed to your craft. This unique Field Festival will also help you connect with producers, and directors, and interact with the art scene including those who come from out of New Mexico to join the Festival.

The event will be held at South Broadway Cultural Center, located at 1025 Broadway Blvd SE, Albuquerque NM. It will be on August 13, from 12:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. Doors will open at 12:15 p.m an all-ages event. General admission is $75. For more information or to purchase tickets visit their website.