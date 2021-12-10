HHC Supply, Duke City Gladiators unite to collect coats for local middle school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community came together to bring coats to a local middle school. Hacienda Home Center Supply and the Duke City Gladiators worked with businesses in the area to collect more than $2,000 worth of coats which is roughly 200.

On Friday, Dec. 10, HHC Supply handed over the coats to the staff at Wilson Middle School as students got to meet some players. “We need to show that we’re going to support them in anything and be there for them. In this instance, it’s cold outside, let’s get them some coats, let’s get them something that’s going to last a long time and just show that we appreciate them,” said Matt Avila with the Duke City Gladiators.

Wilson Middle School will give the coats to students next week.