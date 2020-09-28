Help to reduce food waste during Hunger Action Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Millions of Americans struggle with food insecurity, and unfortunately during the pandemic that number has grown. With September being Hunger Action Month, Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson and Manager of Corporate Affairs Aubriana Martindale have several tips on how consumers can help to reduce food waste and how everyone can help those struggling with food insecurity within our communities.

Aubriana says that one in seven people and one in five kids don’t know where their next meal is coming from. She explains that 40% of food goes wasted and there are ways this can be prevented.

Jeff prepares a chicken teriyaki stir fry using “rescued food” which is food and produce that don’t look perfect or may have blemishes, but have nothing wrong with them and are still nutritional.

You can also help reduce food waste by getting a better understanding of labels. Sell-by dates aren’t expiration dates and Jeff explains that some food items can be used five to seven days after a sell-by date, some even longer. You can always do a smell and taste test to ensure you don’t toss out food that is still safe to eat.