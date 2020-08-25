Help the School for Advanced Research celebrate the Creative Thought Forum during its virtual event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The School for Advanced Research is inviting the community to join them as they honor scholars and Native American artists while celebrating the community. Director of Development at the School for Advanced Research, Laura Sullivan discusses the upcoming virtual event they have planned.

The school will host a two-part virtual event, “Celebrating Three Years of Creative Thought” on August 28, 2020, to commemorate the accomplishments of the Creative Thought Forum. Starting at 5 p.m. this live Zoom cocktail hour will allow those who join the opportunity to interact with notable scholars and artists to hear more about their work and impact.

Part two of the event begins at 6 p.m. and will be streamed live where you can help SAR to support the Creative Thought Forum for the upcoming year. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on a two-night “glamping” trip to Chaco Canyon led by archaeologist Steve Lekson and donate to support the new online programming.

Part one of the event costs $100 to attend the live Zoom cocktail hour and it is free to attend part two of the event. Register for the virtual event at sarweb.org.