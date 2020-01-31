Help support women in need during the 2020 Together in Love Benefit Gala

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The public is invited to the 2020 Together in Love Benefit Gala benefitting New Mexico’s homeless, near homeless, and low-income women including survivors of domestic violence and previously incarcerated women. TenderLove Community Center Founder and CEO Debbie Johnson and Event Coordinator Janet Ortega visit the set to highlight the event and how you can get involved.

Through a 12-month program, women learn skills that will help them to achieve stable and self-supporting lives for themselves and their families. By supporting TenderLove Community Center, the community can work together to tackle these issues and help to nurture a healthy state.

Recently, TenderLove added recovery and transitional housing where clients can stay up to 12-months with clinical management to the program. This will help bridge the gap of long waiting lists to get housing.

Gala guests are invited to wear red, white and or black to complement the gala’s theme. Enjoy appetizers, live music, and dine on an elegant meal.

You may even be tempted to bid in the silent auction which will feature handcrafted apparel and accessories created by the clients of TenderLove Community Center. Try your luck at winning the gala’s raffle for an indulgent package featuring a combination of gifts designed for a weekend of incredible surprises.

The 2020 Together in Love Benefit Gala takes place on Saturday, February 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Albuquerque Marriott Pyramid located at 5151 San Francisco Road NE in Albuquerque. Tickets cost $100 each and can be purchased online.