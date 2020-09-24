Help support those seeking recovery during 2nd Annual Hero Run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Center for Hope & Recovery strives to provide a stigma-free environment that promotes acceptance and recovery. The organization now has a virtual Hero Run that you can participate in.

Evan Voth, associate director at the Albuquerque Center for Hope & Recovery discusses the event and how it can help those in recovery. ACHR states that services for individuals experiencing substance abuse, mental health challenges, or homelessness are in high demand in Albuquerque and ACHR is the city’s only peer-run drop-in center of 17 years.

In a safe environment and through peer support, ACHR aims to help individuals experience positive life growth by focusing on hope, humor, and personal responsibility. Registration is now open for the 2nd Annual Hero Run.

This year, the event will be virtual and will begin on September 12 and ends on September 30. Proceeds from the Hero Run will go towards scholarships for Albuquerque Center for Hope & Recovery’s programs such as Addicts 2 Athletes.

Tickets for the run can be purchased online and cost $30 for regular registration, $25 for military, first responders, and seniors, and $15 for children under 12. Once you register, you will receive a confirmation email will all participant instructions. Record your run with your favorite running app and don’t forget to dress up as your favorite superhero and share your results on ACHR’s Facebook.