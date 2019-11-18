Help support the care of at-risk children during ‘Elf Spaghetti Day’ at Mario’s Pizza

Mario’s Pizza is partnering with Albuquerque Christian Children’s Home for their second annual Elf Spaghetti Day. Owner of Mario’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Eddy Burgarello and Development Director of ACCH, Britton Pruitt discuss the details of the event along with their two helper elves, Ava and Ameliana Burgarello.

On Sunday, November 24, dine at Mario’s Pizza in Albuquerque at the San Pedro location and a portion of sales will be donated to Albuquerque Christian Children’s Home. For $5, guests can also enjoy some gelato “elf spaghetti” where you can create your own edible masterpiece including maple and strawberry syrup, M&M’s, and marshmallows.

The movie “Elf” featuring Will Ferrell will also be playing at the event. The fundraiser will be held all-day only at the San Pedro location.

Albuquerque Christian Children’s Home is a long-term foster care that provides physical, psychological, and spiritual care to at-risk children.