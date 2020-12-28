Help support New Mexicans during the ‘Feeding Our Backyard’ campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This holiday season you can join Bell’s Brewery & Premier Distributing Company to help fight hunger with the Storehouse New Mexico Food Pantry. Development Coordinator Charissa Inman discusses what they are doing and why it’s so important to get the ball rolling this new year.

During the “Feeding Our Backyard” campaign, when you buy Bell’s Brewery products at Albertson’s Market, Total Wine, or Jubilation, you will be helping to fight hunger. The community is also encouraged to donate to the project at StorehouseNM.org or by looking for the QR code on “Feeding Our Backyard” posters which provides a link to donate.

The campaign run to December 31. The Storehouse New Mexico is the state’s largest food pantry and provides food for about 50,000 people each year.

The pantry states that they have seen many new faces this year as many individuals have lost jobs or had to cut hours to help kids attend school from home. New Mexico ranks among the worst for food insecurity with nearly 20% of New Mexicans wondering where their next meal will come from.

During the pandemic, one in three children in the state is going hungry. Every dollar raised will help the Storehouse provide five meals. For more information, visit StorehouseNM.org.

