Help support local organizations through Vintage Albuquerque’s online auction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year’s Vintage Albuquerque Gala Auction Dinner has been changed to adapt to current conditions and restrictions. The shopping experience will continue in the form of a week-long online auction.

The executive director of Vintage Albuquerque, Linda Wedeen discusses the event. The funds raised will benefit organizations including Explora, Albuquerque Youth Symphony Program, Keshet Dance & Center for the Arts, Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque, National Institute of Flamenco, and NDI New Mexico.

There’s something for everyone as the auction will feature items such as wine and spirits lots, art, trips, dinners, and other experiences. The auction runs from July 15, through July 22, 2020.

You can register and preview the auction online.