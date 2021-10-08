Help support families with hospitalized children with Ronald McDonald House Charities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ronald McDonald House Charities New Mexico makes it their mission to ensure that hospitalized children or those undergoing treatment are able to stay with their families. RMHC-NM Board Member Gary Archuleta discusses the organization and how they offer a variety of support.

RMHC-NM works by providing temporary affordable lodging to families who have a child receiving treatment. Archuleta explains that families not only face the stressful task of finding lodging for significant periods of time, but also having food and childcare for any other siblings.

RMHC-NM helps find solutions to these concerns through donations and volunteerism which allows families to remain together which aids in the recovery of their children. The organization is once again offering its Guest Chefs program which allows vaccinated volunteers to provide assistance by preparing meals for families.

RMHC-NM has a tent on vendor row at Balloon Fiesta where those interested can find out more about becoming a volunteer or offering support. For more information on getting involved or making a donation, visit rmch-nm.org.