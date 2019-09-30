Help support families during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Every year in the United States alone, close to 16,000 children will be diagnosed with cancer. This devastating disease not only affects the child but also family and friends.

Makenna Davis was a senior in high school when her friend noticed a lump on her neck. She was transferred to UNM Pediatric Oncology where Makenna was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Despite her diagnosis and having to be homeschooled for part of her senior year, Makenna was still able to graduate on time and received tutoring help from the Children’s Cancer Fund as well as a college scholarship.

You can help support families in need by making a donation to UNM Pediatric Oncology through the UNM Foundation or to the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico.