Help support CLNkids’early childhood education programs, services at Pancake Pick Up fundraiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Enjoy some pancakes while helping out local children. CLNkids (formerly Cuidando Los Ninos) will be hosting their Pancake Pick Up fundraiser Saturday, July 18, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and they could use your help. Development director at CLN Kids, Ashley Martinez discusses the fundraiser details.

CLNkids is a non-profit organization that has been serving the homeless community in Albuquerque since 1988. CLNkids offers year-round, high-quality early childhood development programs to children in addition to a variety of family services, and a weekly class for parents.

CLNkids will be following CDC guidelines for their fundraiser and have made purchasing tickets easy with links to do so online. You can pick a time slot to pick up your pancakes with meals costing just $10.

Meals include two pancakes, two sausage patties, two scrambled eggs, fruit, and bottled water. One hundred percent of the proceeds from this event will go towards CLNkids’ programs and services.

