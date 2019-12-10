Help spread joy to families in need with a donation to Toys for Tots

During the holiday season, Toys for Tots strives to make a difference in the lives of families in need. Together, the community can join in on the U.S. Marine Corps’ effort to ensure no child goes without a toy this Christmas.

Toys for Tots Asst. Coordinator Paul Caputo and 1st Sgt. CJ Jacobsen discuss more about the campaign and how you can help spread cheer.

Toys for Tots is an annual campaign by the U.S. Marine Corps where the community is asked to donate new, unwrapped toys to families that are in need during the holiday season. Last year, the local Toys for Tots campaign distributed 25,480 toys and supported 5,091 children.

The community can make toy donations that can be dropped off at one of many toy drop off sites around Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. Monetary donations can also be made online.

Paul explains that they will hold a phone bank Tuesday night in the hopes of raising $20,000 to meet their goal.

“We have our last call center tonight with APD. We gotta get on the air tonight and try to raise about $20,000 to meet our goal and we start giving everything away this coming Friday. We are 25% more than last year in people asking for help. We’re short on money, we’re short on toys, and we’re short on volunteers up at our warehouse,” said Paul.

1st Sgt. Jacobsen says that the money raised goes toward purchasing any additional toys that they may need to distribute to families.

“We want to give toys to kids but in the end, what we really want to do is toys to the parents so that they can give toys to their kids,” said 1st Sgt. Jacobsen.

Toys for Tots will take part in a phone bank along with the Albuquerque Police Department on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to raise funds for the campaign.