Help spread joy this holiday season by making a donation to Toys for Tots

The holiday season is a time for giving however, it is not always an easy time for everyone. However, Toys for Tots is helping to deliver hope and joy to the less fortunate children in the community.

Assistant coordinator Paul Caputo and 1st Sgt. C.J. Jacobsen of the U.S. Marine Corps discuss the toy drive and how you can help.

The mission of the program is to collect new, and unwrapped toys during October, November, and December of each year and to distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to children in need. Last year, 25,480 toys were distributed to 5,091 children locally.

“This year we’re anticipating an increase of about 1,000 families that are asking for help. So that means we have to run 24 hours a day instead of the normal 17. People need help, these are kids,” said Paul.

Toys for Tots has a list of local toy drop-off sites listed on their website. You can also make a monetary donation to the campaign online.

“It’s not about a toy. You’re telling a kid you believe in them and it grows better citizens,” said Paul.

On Tuesday night, the Toys for Tots campaign will be partnering with the Albuquerque Police Department to pick up any donations.