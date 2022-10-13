ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 18th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run to kick off the Toys for Tots program will be on October 23.

The annual Toys for Tots program is back and could use the community’s help. Paul Caputo, with Toys for Tots, anticipates a 20% growth in families asking for help this holiday season. Caputo understands that the prices have increased in everything and the cost of living has gone up. However, he knows that the Albuquerque community has always come together and has helped them raise money to buy toys for kids during the holidays.

The Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run will start at 9 a.m at the Walmart located at 528 Enchanted hills. This is an escorted ride by the police; they ride to the Thunderbird Harley Davidson. Thunderbird will host the after-party, an event that the whole family can enjoy. For more information about the event or how you can donate, visit their website.