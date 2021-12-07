Help spread Christmas cheer to local children with a donation to Toys for Tots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The US Marines’ Toys for Tots campaign strives to give local children the gift of holiday joy by making sure no child in need is without a gift under the Christmas tree.

The mission of Toys for Tots is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November, and December each year and to distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children within the community. Toys for Tots strives to assist children up to the age of 12.

The community can help by dropping off a new unwrapped toy at one of the various Toys for Tots collection boxes that are located around the city, or by visiting the Toys for Tots website and making a monetary donation at any time.

Pizza 9, T-Mobile, and firehouse locations in the Albuquerque metro area have collection boxes with additional boxes located at various businesses. Monetary donations enable the program to make large purchases of toys that will supplement donations made at collection boxes.

Albuquerque Police Department Phone Bank

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, the Albuquerque Police Department will host a phone bank to raise funds for Toys for Tots from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A phone number for the phone bank will be listed on the KRQE homepage at 4 p.m.

For more information on the Toys for Tots campaign, visit albuquerque-nm.toysfortots.org.