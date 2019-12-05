Help Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico give the gift of togetherness this holiday season

The holiday season, help give the gift of unity and togetherness by making a monetary donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico or by helping the organization stock its Santa’s Workshop. CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico, Jessica Wright discusses the details of an upcoming fundraiser event.

RMHC-NM helps to provide families whose children are hospitalized by providing temporary affordable lodging. The organization also provides families with emotional and physical comfort and support during this trying time.

You can help out by helping to stock Santa’s Workshop. During the week of December 9, parents select gifts for their children and volunteers who are also Santa’s Helpers will help wrap the gifts and get them ready for Christmas morning.

The community can shop for items from the Holiday Wish List which is filled with suggested items for parents, teens, and children. You can also shop for items that are needed for the Ronald McDonald House and Family Rooms.

Items can be delivered to the Ronald McDonald House which is located at 1011 Yale Blvd. NE and is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monetary gifts can be made online at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico website, by calling 505-842-8960, or by visiting their official Facebook page.

RMHC-NM is also looking for volunteers to participate as guest chefs who prepare dinner for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House.