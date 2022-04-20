ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Make-A-Wish New Mexico is raising funds to grant life-changing wishes for New Mexico children. They are hosting the 9th annual Wine and Wishes fundraiser.

The organization will be holding its biggest event of the year on May 6 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sid Cutter Pilot’s Pavilion. The event is for people 21 or older. Make-A-Wish New Mexico will be providing wine tasting, auctions, and the chance to hear from the children who have received wishes. The Wine & Wishes fundraiser will provide over 20 children with a gift of hope and joy that Make-A-Wish can grant.

They are also hosting the second annual Pizza Run on May 15, starting at 8 a.m. at the Aperture Center at Mesa del Sol. The Pizza Run’s proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish New Mexico and help grant a wish for a child with a critical illness. To learn more about the organization, visit https://wish.org/nm.