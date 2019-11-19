Help provide comfort gifts to animals during Animal Welfare Department’s ‘Operation Silent Night’

Celebrate the season of giving this year by helping the Animal Welfare Department increase the comfort of homeless animals in Albuquerque shelters. “Operation Silent Night”

Marketing manager Desiree Cawley gives information on Operation Silent Night and how you can help support the animals in the shelter.

The wish list for cats and dogs includes small cat toys, treats, beds, brushes wand toys, scratchers, blankets, towels, dog enrichment toys, collars, harnesses, peanut butter, and Kong toys. Help the animals fulfill their wish list as they spend their holidays at Animal Welfare shelters while they wait to find their forever homes.

You can also support animals by selecting Kennel Kompadres as your charity of choice when shopping on Amazon. A percentage of your purchases will benefit Kennel Kompadres.

You can also find and order gifts for the animals through the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department’s shelter wish list

Donations will be accepted through December 24.

Donation Drop-off locations:

Eastside Shelter- 8920 Lomas Blvd. NE

Westside Shelter- 11800 Sunset Gardens SW

Lucky Paws: 6600 Menaul Blvd. NE

Clarks Pet Emporium – 4914 Lomas Blvd. NE, 87112

Clarks Pet Emporium- 11200 Menaul Blvd. NE 87111

Petco- 10700 Lomas Blvd. NE, 87112

Petco- 3601 Old Airport Rd. NW, 87114

Boofy’s Best for Pets- 8201 Golf Course Rd.

United Paint & Body- 2401 4 th NW, 87102

Groomingdales Pet Spa- 7321 San Antonio Drive NE

Groomingdales Pet Spa- 405 Montaño Rd NE #7, 87107

Barking Bad Grooming- 3712 Central Ave. SE, 87108