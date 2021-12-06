Help provide clothing for local students during Locker #505 year-end giving campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –As the holiday season is upon us and people are thinking about what to wear for various events, one group is often overlooked. That’s young people living in poverty who struggle with what to wear every day.

Kim Kerschen, executive director of Locker #505 provides the details on their year-end campaign and how the community can take part.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 25% or one in four Bernalillo County children are living in poverty. These families can’t afford everyday clothing and struggle to meet day-to-day expenses.

The Albuquerque-based non-profit Locker #505 strives to change that. A student clothing bank, Locker #505 has established a student-focused facility where children can try on and choose outfits they are comfortable in.

The organization explains that having appropriate school clothing allows children to concentrate on their schoolwork and not their clothing. It also helps keep children who might not go to class because of their clothes, stay in school.

This year, Locker #505 is working to serve 2,500 children. The nonprofit reports it only costs $400 to clothe a child for one year, and this holiday season, the organization is hoping to raise $1,000,000 to expand its space and services to reach more students in need.

Locker #505 is seeking financial contributions in addition to clothing, toys, books, and hygiene products. The organization serves children from K-12th grades in the Bernalillo County area.

The community can drop off donations Monday through Friday at 6020 Constitution NE or you can make financial contributions online at locker505.org/monetary-donations. For more information on how Locker #505 makes a difference, visit locker505.org.