Help nonprofits raise funds through car donations with One Community Auto

One Community Auto is a local car dealership that’s looking to help local nonprofit organizations raise money through automobile donations. President of One Community Auto LLC and Route 66 Auctions, Gary Petersen visits the set to discuss the process.

Gary explains that One Community Auto got its start in 2013 in an attempt to give back to the community. People can donate their vehicle to their favorite charity while One Community Auto handles the paperwork, and picks up the vehicle.

The vehicle is then brought back to the One Community Auto shop where it gets refurbished and is then sold at their retail space. One Community Auto is now hosting a monthly online auto auction that is open to the public.

They will be selling 50 to 100 vehicles per month that benefit over 53 local charities that range from educational programs to services for veterans and citizens. They also offer a buy-before the auction with no buyers fees so you save 10%.

The online auction runs from January 2 through January 9, 2020, at noon. Vehicles can be previewed anytime before the auction ends at 300 Wyoming Blvd. SE in Albuquerque.

Bid online to win.