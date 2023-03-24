ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Improving the lives of New Mexicans. Help New Mexico, Inc. exists to empower positive action through sustainable social services. They work to inspire and motivate through effective community improvement programs as well as educate families and communities through innovative coaching.

Help New Mexico Inc. is helping people with workforce development across northern New Mexico. Now more than ever employers are looking for help and perhaps people are not necessarily applying because they feel like they are not qualified enough, explained Teresa Quintana, Vice President, of Help New Mexico Inc.

What they do is provide training opportunities. And that helps people feel more qualified for jobs.

Types of Programs:

On-the-Job Training

Work Experience

Individual Training Accounts to go back to school

Payment for in-demand occupation skill training (certificates)

Summer Employment

Adult Education Supports

Counties Served: