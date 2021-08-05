‘HELP New Mexico’ helping get New Mexicans back into the workforce

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – HELP New Mexico Inc. is the state’s largest community action agency and wants to help people in New Mexico when it comes to returning to work. Roger Gonzales, president of Help New Mexico Inc., talked about what they are doing to get locals back into the workforce.

One thing HELP New Mexico Inc. does is assist in retraining individuals for the workforce. During the pandemic, Gonzales says many realized their current job was not what they wanted to do anymore. Help New Mexico Inc. can help individuals find their dream job as well as guide them into earning a living wage and advancing job skills.

The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Adult or Youth Program, assists individuals looking to advance their career or find a job with job search case management and career assessments, resumé and interview assistance as well as free job preparation workshops. Visit https://helpnm.com/ for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

