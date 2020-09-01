Help make communities cleaner during Albuquerque’s Second Annual Junk Jog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Plogging” allows you to stay fit while cleaning up the community at the same time. Matthew Whelan, director of the City of Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department discusses the plogging event they have planned for the city.

Plogging, which is a combination of jogging and picking up litter, started several years ago as an organized activity in Sweden due to growing concerns about marine debris and litter. Keep Albuquerque Beautiful and the Solid Waste Management Department are now bringing this trend back by inspiring Albuquerque residents to help make the communities cleaner, safer, healthier, and more beautiful during the Second Annual Junk Jog.

The Junk Jog will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. where residents will be able to select a route in their community or neighborhood that is safe. Registered participants will be able to pick up trash bags and gloves on Thursday, Sept. 17, and Friday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4600 Edith NE.

Participants are urged to be safe and avoid picking up sharp or harmful objects and to also follow COVID-safe practices by wearing face masks, gloves, and practicing social distancing. Once finished, participants will be able to dispose of products in the correct recycling or trash bins or to stop by one of the city’s three drop off locations located at three of their recycling drop off sites. A waste truck will be at the locations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Edith Yards : 4600 Edith NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107

: 4600 Edith NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107 West Mesa Community Center: 5500 Glenrio Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105

5500 Glenrio Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105 North Domingo Baca Multi-Gen Center: 7521 Carmel Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113

The deadline to register for the Junk Jog is 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

