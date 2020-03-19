Help local seniors during virus outbreak with item donations to Dept. of Senior Affairs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The coronavirus pandemic is affecting everyone however, the senior population is being affected more than others. Director of the Department of Senior Affairs in Albuquerque, Anna Sanchez visits the set to discuss ways you can help local seniors during this time.

Many senior citizens are choosing to avoid public locations including stores in order to limit their exposure to COVID-19 and many are struggling to afford necessary items. The City of Albuquerque is encouraging the public to help local seniors by donating items, money, or even your own time.

Items

Senior Affairs is asking for donations of food and necessary items like non-perishable food items, toilet paper, laundry soap, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, low-sodium and sugarfree snacks, adult briefs, and cleaning supplies.

These items can be dropped off at the following locations:

Department of Senior Affairs Offices – 1620 1st Street NW 87102

Jeffery Russell Memorial Substation – 12800 Lomas NE 87112

John Carrillo Memorial Substation – 8201 Osuna NE 87109

Michael King and Richard Smith Memorial Substation – 10401 Cibola Loop NW 87114

Phil Chacon Memorial Substation – 800 Louisiana SE 87108

Shawn McWethy Memorial Substation – 6404 Los Volcanes NW 87121

Gerald Cline Memorial Substation – 5407 2nd Street NW 87107

Encouragement

You can also submit notes of encouragement to seniors which can also be included at the above donation locations or emailed to jenifergonzales@cabq.gov. These notes will be delivered to seniors when they receive their meals from Senior Affairs Home-Delivered Meal program drivers and will also be available at meal locations and on the department’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Any sealed envelopes will be opened in order to protect residents.

Volunteer

Residents can also volunteer for Meals on Wheels, a home-delivered meal program. The service is looking for volunteer drivers who are under the age of 60 in order to help meet their increase in demand. The Department of Senior Affairs also offers a list of partner organizations who need support during the outbreak.