Help local children’s charities by attending the New Mexico Governors Charity Ball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Since 2003, the New Mexico Governors Charity Ball has raised over $1 million for children’s local charities. This year’s 2020 beneficiaries are set to include the Boy Scouts of America Great Southwest Council and the Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico.

Rotary Del Sol co-chair of the ball, Tony Pino and Scout executive of the Great Southwest Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Christopher Shelby visit the set to discuss this upcoming event. Volunteers from the Rotary Club of Albuquerque and Rotary Del Sol provide leadership to the New Mexico Governor’s Charity Ball which will take place on Sunday, April 18 from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The event will be held at Sandia Resort and Casino and Tony explains over 1,000 people to attend, making the event their largest so far. Christopher says that the project this event will be funding is a new welcome shelter at Gorham Scout Ranch outside of Chimayo.

“That camp draws about 2,000 Scouts and Scouters throughout the year so it’s a wonderful opportunity to welcome individuals from all over the southwest to come to Gorham Scout Ranch for the summer,” said Christopher.

The event will also feature a silent auction with over 200 items available including jewelry, sporting goods, household goods, dinners, hotel rooms, Nambe wear, handcrafted goods, and much more.

Individual tickets to attend the ball cost $160 and can be purchased online. Sponsorship packages are also available starting at $400. For more information, visit the New Mexico Governors Charity Ball’s official website.