Help Keep Albuquerque Beautiful during Junk Jog plogging event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Solid Waste Management Department‘s employees strive to make Albuquerque a more beautiful place to live, work, and play by providing median maintenance, graffiti removal, and trash and recycling pick-up and disposal. Focused on litter prevention, beautification, and recycling, the Keep Albuquerque Beautiful initiative engages the public through community education activities.

Director of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Department, Matthew Whelan highlights the department’s mission as well as their upcoming Junk Jog. On Saturday, Oct. 23, the Third Annual Keep Albuquerque Beautiful Junk Jog plogging event will take place.

Plogging is a cross between jogging and picking up litter. The activity started several years ago as an organized activity in Sweden that started after growing concern about marine debris and litter. Solid Waste Management and Keep Albuquerque beautiful are bringing plogging to the city to make the community cleaner, healthier, and safer.

Those interested in the event can register as a plogger or a volunteer by the October 14 deadline at keepalbuquerquebeautiful.com/events.