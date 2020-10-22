Help improve the lives of local animals during Virtual Doggie Dash & Dawdle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Humane New Mexico is gearing up for its 38th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle event that will be virtual this year. Karolyn Winge, marketing director at Animal Humane New Mexico discusses the event and how you can participate.

The virtual race day will take place on Sunday, Nov. 1 but the community can take part any time from now until that date. Proceeds from the event will be used by Animal Humane New Mexico to improve the lives of cats and dogs through sheltering, adoptions, humane education, and veterinary services.

There are several mini-events leading up to Doggie Dash & Dawdle including PAWS for Yoga classes which are still available to purchase online. You can support Animal Humane’s cause by registering for Dash with several registration packages available starting at $10 and going up to $150 with higher ticket packages including items such as virtual yoga classes and additional Dash goodies.

Register online to participate in Doggie Dash & Dawdle 2020.