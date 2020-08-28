Help IAFF ‘Fill the Boot’ and watch BCFD staff take Hot Pepper Challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The International Association of Firefighters is filling boots to bring awareness and raise funds for muscular dystrophy. While in the past, Bernalillo County firefighters could be seen around the county with literal boots in hand, this year’s Fill the Boot collection campaign has gone virtual due to COVID-19.

Paramedic and firefighter, Lee Martin with the Bernalillo County Fire & Rescue discusses the campaign and how you can help. IAFF has partnered with the Muscular Dystrophy Association for 66 years and this year’s Fill the Boot campaign has moved online to reduce person to person contact and to allow those wanting to participate to maintain safe, social distancing practices.

BCFD’s Chief Perez is encouraging not only Bernalillo County residents to participate in this year’s campaign, but his BCFD Executive Chief Staff as well. As New Mexico is in the middle of chile roasting season, the chief has put together a list of chile peppers varying in heat intensity.

Wherever the total amount ends by the end of the Fill the Boot campaign, the Executive Chief Staff will have to eat the coordinating pepper on the Chief’s Hot Pepper list.

If they meet their goal of $100,000 by the end of the campaign, Chief Perez and his staff will eat the hottest pepper on the list. The challenge will be streamed live on the BCFD Facebook page at the end of the campaign.