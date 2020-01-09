Help get wanted suspects off of the streets through anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers

Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is a program that gives the public the opportunity to help police get wanted criminals off of the street through anonymous tips. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers Liason Sonya Marquez highlights two unsolved crimes that the Albuquerque Police Department is trying to solve.

January 2, 2020

On January 2, a male walked into the Michael Kors store located at Uptown mall and stole over $2,000 worth of merchandise. The suspect was captured on surveillance video inside the store on several occasions.

The suspect was seen leaving in a silver Nissan Sentra with several other occupants.

December 17, 2019

On December 17, an unknown male suspect shoplifted merchandise from Target located at 11120 Lomas Blvd NE. Upon leaving the male threatened the loss prevention employee with a knife.

The male left on foot with no further incident.

Anyone with information regarding either of these crimes can submit an anonymous tip by calling Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers 24/7 at 505-843-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.