Help children in Title 1 schools through the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program

Local News

WATCH: Full interview with KRQE Community Relations Director Carolyn Rush

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program is still working to make sure every child has a new pair of shoes for when they end up going back to school. However, due to the current health crisis, things are going to work a little differently than in past years. KRQE Community Relations Director Carolyn Rush discusses the program and how you can help.

While KRQE Cares usually holds phone banks to raise funds, due to the health crisis volunteers are not able to gather in the newsroom to answer phones. KRQE Cares is depending on viewers to donate online throughout the day to help meet the goal of $10,000 to help get children new shoes.

If you’d like to make a donation, visit the KRQE Cares webpage and click on the red button. This will take you to the Assistance League of Albuquerque’s site that will allow you to donate to Shoes for Kids.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss