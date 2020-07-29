Help children in Title 1 schools through the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program is still working to make sure every child has a new pair of shoes for when they end up going back to school. However, due to the current health crisis, things are going to work a little differently than in past years. KRQE Community Relations Director Carolyn Rush discusses the program and how you can help.

While KRQE Cares usually holds phone banks to raise funds, due to the health crisis volunteers are not able to gather in the newsroom to answer phones. KRQE Cares is depending on viewers to donate online throughout the day to help meet the goal of $10,000 to help get children new shoes.

If you’d like to make a donation, visit the KRQE Cares webpage and click on the red button. This will take you to the Assistance League of Albuquerque’s site that will allow you to donate to Shoes for Kids.